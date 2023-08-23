Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,620 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.