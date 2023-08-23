Barrett & Company Inc. Takes $2.34 Million Position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. NewtekOne makes up about 1.5% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of NewtekOne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NewtekOne by 134.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NewtekOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,048 shares in the company, valued at $19,784,663.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,870. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewtekOne Stock Up 1.0 %

NewtekOne stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 33,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $436.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.34.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.41 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

See Also

