Barrett & Company Inc. Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HWM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.25. 535,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

