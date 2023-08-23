Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.77

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 4733644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
Baytex Energy Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
