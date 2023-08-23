Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Down 3.3%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.21. 322,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,832,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beauty Health news, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,804.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 59,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,985,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

