BHP Group Limited Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

BHP Group Stock Up 2.9 %

BHP stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,565.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

