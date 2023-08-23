BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.72) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.98) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($33.49) to GBX 2,715 ($34.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,480 ($31.64) to GBX 2,320 ($29.60) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.07) to GBX 2,150 ($27.43) in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,362.14 ($30.14).

BHP traded up GBX 51 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,233.50 ($28.50). 1,064,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,028 ($25.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,348.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,422.94.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

