Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in Biogen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.69. The stock had a trading volume of 169,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.07. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

