Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.00 and traded as high as C$8.41. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 818,123 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

