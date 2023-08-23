Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $26,425.41 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $514.40 billion and approximately $16.49 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $26,425.41 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.23 or 0.00731239 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00117171 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016691 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000329 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,466,200 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.