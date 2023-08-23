BitShares Reaches Market Cap of $25.62 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $25.62 million and $1.24 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002706 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,007,885 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

