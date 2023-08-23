Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Black Hills

Black Hills Trading Up 1.4 %

BKH opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.