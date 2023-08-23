BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.01

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.01 and traded as low as $9.58. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 37,009 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

