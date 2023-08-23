BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.01

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.01 and traded as low as $9.58. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 37,009 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
