Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,109,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. 149,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,817. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.