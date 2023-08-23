Blue Barn Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $178.11. 1,371,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

