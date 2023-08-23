Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 13,000 shares trading hands.

Blue Moon Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.54.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

