Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.94

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01), with a volume of 72059341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.17 ($0.01).
Bluejay Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The firm has a market cap of £10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.65.
About Bluejay Mining
Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.
