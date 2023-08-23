Blur Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $30.53 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 864,648,591.1339421 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.2115189 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $26,709,542.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

