BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 95,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 184,169 shares.The stock last traded at $82.66 and had previously closed at $82.32.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Small Projects, Digital Tools Help Frame the Outlook for Lowe’s
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.