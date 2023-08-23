BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 95,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 184,169 shares.The stock last traded at $82.66 and had previously closed at $82.32.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

