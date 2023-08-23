Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.71 on Wednesday, reaching $369.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,121,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,158,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.56. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.