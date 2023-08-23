Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 7,099 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.71.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 924,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,864. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

