Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $8.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $498.73. 589,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $506.78 and its 200-day moving average is $458.18. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

