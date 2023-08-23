Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.57. 354,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,388. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

