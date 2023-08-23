Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 4,485 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,878,436. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

