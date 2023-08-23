Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Target Price at $135.67

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get CONMED alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNMD

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $104,756.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,293. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in CONMED by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CONMED by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CONMED by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.