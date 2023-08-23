Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enerplus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE ERF opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.17. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,997,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,403,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after buying an additional 1,771,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

