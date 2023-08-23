Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $156.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $202.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

