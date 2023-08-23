Brokers Offer Predictions for WESCO International, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $15.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share.

WCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $152.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.61. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $112.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,963,000 after purchasing an additional 222,092 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 25.5% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 157,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.