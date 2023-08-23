Bruce Rathie Sells 400,000 Shares of Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Stock

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Rathie sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.20 ($2.05), for a total value of A$1,280,000.00 ($820,512.82).
Cettire Price Performance
About Cettire
Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Cettire Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
