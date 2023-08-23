Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,563,000 after acquiring an additional 479,422 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.47. 729,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,345. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

