Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.45

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and traded as low as $8.31. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 2,404 shares.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $274.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

About Canacol Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.1962 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.23%. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

