Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE: CAR.UN) in the last few weeks:

8/21/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$59.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$58.00.

7/17/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$60.00.

7/5/2023 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$62.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:CAR.UN traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.38. The company had a trading volume of 251,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,674. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$39.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.