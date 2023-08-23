Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) were up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 134,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 248,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Gold from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.34.

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

