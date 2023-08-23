Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) were up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 134,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 248,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Gold from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CGC
Canadian Gold Stock Performance
About Canadian Gold
Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Gold
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.