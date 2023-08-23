CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NYSE CCCS opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 0.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $211.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $140,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 97,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,079,845.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $140,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,899 shares of company stock worth $2,872,719. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

