Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) VP Tony Guilfoyle Sells 4,477 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Celsius Stock Up 1.3 %

CELH traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.36. 1,012,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average is $120.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $185.05.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Celsius by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Celsius by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

