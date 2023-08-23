Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) VP Tony Guilfoyle Sells 4,477 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Celsius Stock Up 1.3 %
CELH traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.36. 1,012,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average is $120.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $185.05.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
