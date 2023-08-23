CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.24

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1347263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.87.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 678.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 21.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,689,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 481,249 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 10.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,732,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,424,000 after purchasing an additional 367,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at about $720,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
