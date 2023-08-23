Century Financial Co. (CYFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Century Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Century Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CYFL remained flat at $26.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. Century Financial has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
Century Financial Company Profile
