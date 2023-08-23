Cerity Partners LLC Has $151.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1,575.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650,895 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $151,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.57. 2,218,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,102. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.