Cerity Partners LLC Has $169.99 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $169,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.91. 1,707,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,020. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.04.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

