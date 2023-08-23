Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 166,055 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,055 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $300,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,551,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,803,784. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $118.37. The company has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.