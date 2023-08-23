Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of LNG opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average of $152.26. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

