Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $166.74 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

