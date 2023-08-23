China Gerui Advanced Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHOPF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Gerui Advanced Materials Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares.
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Trading Down 90.9 %
About China Gerui Advanced Materials Group
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the steel processing business. It process ultra-thin, cold-rolled steel for narrow strip steel products. The company sells its products to domestic Chinese customers in a diverse range of industries, including the food packaging, electrical appliances and the construction materials industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Gerui Advanced Materials Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gerui Advanced Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.