Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 452,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,460,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.49 million, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Cipher Mining news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $622,880.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,659 shares in the company, valued at $822,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,880.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 1,483,836 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 2,606.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,078,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,038,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 964,326 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 221.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 667,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

