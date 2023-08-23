Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 2,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECON. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth about $316,000.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

