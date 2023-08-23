Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $69.62 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $69,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168,405. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

