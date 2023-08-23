Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance
CIBN remained flat at $16.00 during trading on Wednesday. Community Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.
Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile
