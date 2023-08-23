ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 6.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,866,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.86. 3,136,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,865. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

