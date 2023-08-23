Contrasting Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) & Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zalando and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 0 0 0 0 N/A Chewy 0 7 13 0 2.65

Chewy has a consensus target price of $43.05, suggesting a potential upside of 61.30%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Zalando.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando N/A N/A N/A $0.05 592.62 Chewy $10.10 billion 1.13 $49.23 million $0.12 222.42

This table compares Zalando and Chewy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chewy has higher revenue and earnings than Zalando. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Chewy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando N/A N/A N/A Chewy 0.51% 39.90% 3.07%

Summary

Chewy beats Zalando on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications. The company offers approximately 110,000 products from 3,500 partner brands. Chewy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

