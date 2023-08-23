Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Bought by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 119.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,100 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial accounts for 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Corebridge Financial worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,000. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 351,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,582. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

